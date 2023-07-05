LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is mourning the loss of a K9 after he suffered a medical emergency.

Kimura joined the Metro police K-9 unit in June 2019. The 6-year-old Dutch Shepherd provided

years of dedicated service to the community. He apprehended countless

suspects including a man who was hiding from officers in a parking garage the day before

he passed away, police stated in a release on Wednesday.

He is also known for surviving a violent stabbing attack on April 13, 2020.

Kimura risked his life protecting police officers and was awarded the Purple Heart for his

bravery. Despite his injury, Kimura competed in the Las Vegas Police K9 Trials in March

of 2023 winning the coveted “Tough Dog” award.