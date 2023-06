LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A deadly crash involving a motorcyclist shut down an intersection near the Las Vegas Strip.

It happened at Desert Inn and Highland Drive shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash the cause is still unknown, police said.

Due to the crash, eastbound Desert Inn Road is closed. It will reopen after detectives have completed their investigation. Drivers should avoid the area.