Nomi Armendariz, 16, was last seen on Saturday, November 26, near northbound US 95 and Kyle Canyon. (LV Paiute PD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Paiute Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who was last seen in the Snow Mountain area of the Las Vegas Paiute Reservation.

Nomi Armendariz, 16, was last seen on Saturday, November 26.

Police said Nomi Armendariz, 16, was last seen on Saturday, November 26, near northbound US 95 and Kyle Canyon.

Armendariz might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

She is 5’2″ and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding Armendariz is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Paiute Police Department at (702) 471-0844.