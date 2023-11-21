Man told several times to 'stay out of trouble,' court records show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man with several previous DUI convictions is accused of driving impaired at 100 mph on a Las Vegas freeway, leading to his latest arrest, documents said.

Philip Erwin faces charges of DUI, driving more than 31 miles over the speed limit and driving with a revoked license for DUI, among other charges, documents said.

On Thursday, Nov. 16, around 1 a.m., a Metro police officer stopped a driver, later identified as Erwin, on the 215 Beltway near Sahara Avenue, documents said. The officer paced the SUV going 100 mph in the 65-mph zone, documents said.

Erwin told the officer he was driving home from a bar, police said. A second person was in the front passenger seat and passed out.

(LVMPD/KLAS)

The officer said Erwin’s smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, documents said.

“As he walked, he had an unsteady gait [and] was falling over,” police said. “He also had glossy and watery, bloodshot eyes.”

Records show Erwin received his first DUI charge in Las Vegas Justice Court in 2011. In that case, he pleaded no contest. A judge ordered him to attend DUI school, perform community service and pay a fine, records showed. Erwin stayed out of trouble for three months and avoided jail.

In 2015, Erwin pleaded no contest to DUI. A judge ordered him to attend DUI school, perform community service and pay a fine, records showed. Erwin stayed out of trouble for three months and avoided jail.

In 2018, Erwin pleaded no contest to DUI. A judge ordered him to attend DUI school, perform community service and pay a fine, records showed. Erwin stayed out of trouble for three months and avoided jail.

In May, police issued a summons for Erwin on a new DUI charge, though it was listed in court documents as his first charge within seven years, according to records. The summons was returned to court due to an undeliverable address. Erwin then failed to appear for his June arraignment and a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

On Nov. 16, Erwin appeared before a judge on the new charges. He posted bond and was due to return to court on Nov. 30 for a warrant return hearing in the previous DUI case.

While Erwin faced a charge of driving with a revoked license, it was unclear if or when a judge or the DMV had revoked his license.