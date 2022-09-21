LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver accused of killing a 70-year-old man in a high-speed crash over the weekend was going 89 mph in a 45-mph zone, according to his arrest report.

On Saturday, Sept. 17. at around 4:17 p.m., 20-year-old Corey Clark was driving a BMW southbound on Decatur Boulevard approaching the intersection with Jay Avenue while Leonard Carella was driving eastbound on Jay and west of Decatur, the report said.

Carella stopped at a stop sign and entered the intersection when his truck crashed with Clark’s car, the report said.

Clark’s BMW crashed into the left side of Carella’s truck with “so much energy” that the truck was pushed roughly 112 feet south, and both vehicles sustained significant damage, according to the report.

Police found that Clark was driving 89 mph seconds before the crash before applying his brake and slamming into the truck at 70 mph, the report said.

The speed limit for Decatur Boulevard in the residential area where the crash happened was posted at 45 mph.

“The reckless speed of the BMW constituted a willful and wanton disregard for the safety of people and or property in the immediate vicinity,” the arrest report said.

Carella was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that Clark’s car was emitting a heavy odor of marijuana and officers obtained blood samples, which will be tested for drugs.

Clark later told police in an interview that he estimated his speed was about 50 mph, the report said.

He was being held at the Clark County Detention Center Wednesday on $50,000 bail.