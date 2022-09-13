Money returned to player who walked away, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who police said took another man’s cash-out voucher worth more than $1,000 to pay his rent will not face charges, prosecutors told 8 News Now.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested the man, who 8 News Now is not naming because he no longer faces a crime, last week on a charge of committing a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment.

Police said they were called to the Wynn Las Vegas for a report of a person who cashed out “a voucher for funds that were not his,” a report said.

Officers spoke to the person who was gambling at a machine and had won about $1,600, they said. The man “briefly walked away” from the machine and then watched as the other man took his voucher.

The game player reported the theft to security who then found the man walking away from a nearby ATM, the report said. A Metro officer took the money and handed it over to the player.

The man later told police he needed the money to pay rent.

The man was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and booked but the charge was dropped due to a lack of evidence, prosecutors said.