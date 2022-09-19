LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating an apparent murder suicide that took place Sunday afternoon in the south valley.

Officers responded to a residence near Richmar Avenue and Bermuda road just after 5:30 p.m. when they found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, it appeared that 35-year-old Emiliano De la Cruz and his stepfather, 82-year-old Edwin Wielinski, had an” ongoing dispute” with each other.

Evidence indicated that Wielinski shot De la Cruz and then took his own life, police said. Both men were pronounced dead at the residence by medical personnel.

This was after a separate apparent murder-suicide took place the day before on Saturday afternoon, in which Loren Chavez, 41, died by homicide from a gunshot wound to the head and torso. Raymundo Chavez, 43, died as a result of suicide from a gunshot wound to the head.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-555.