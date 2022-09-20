LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was sleeping outside of a business in the southeast Las Vegas valley last week when a man walked up to her and stabbed her, according to Metro police.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, police responded to the 1400 block of E. University Ave. at around 6:09 p.m. and found the woman suffering from an apparent stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The man who allegedly stabbed her fled the scene and has not yet been identified.

The identification of the woman and her cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.