Suspect told police he had to stop the 'threat'

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of stabbing another man at a Las Vegas convenience store after he was told not to speak to the victim’s girlfriend, police wrote in an arrest report.

Alejandro Roman, 29, is facing a charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

Officers responded to a report of a man who had been stabbed at a business near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8.

When police arrived, the victim, Jamel Ellison, was found suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said.

Ellison’s girlfriend told police that the two of them were in the convenience store when a man identified as Roman walked in shirtless, approached her, and asked if she knew someone. When Ellison told Roman to stop talking to his girlfriend, Roman began stabbing him, according to the report.

After the attack, Roman ran out of the store and was seen walking through the parking lot.

Ellison was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for a perforated colon and stab wounds to his shoulder, armpit, chest, upper back, forearm, and underside of his jaw. He is expected to survive.

Roman told police in an interview that he had been looking for someone who had stolen from him when he entered the store, according to the report.

He said he had to “put a stop to the threat” Ellison posed, the report said.

Police said that Roman had been previously arrested in July and had a fugitive warrant out of California.

He was being held at the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday on $100,000 bail.