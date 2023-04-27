LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was stabbed to death in a fight Tuesday night in the Historic Westside, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

On Tuesday, April 25, at around 11:30 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle in the area of M Street and McWilliams Avenue.

According to a news release, during the stop, officers saw that one of the occupants had been stabbed.

Medical personnel transported the victim to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim was in the 800 block of N Street where he got into an altercation with a group of men. During that fight, the victim was stabbed.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide. The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of his death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD

Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To

remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on their website.