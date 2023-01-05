LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of shooting and trying to kill both a woman who used to work as a sex worker for him and her new pimp, according to an arrest report.

Jose Flores, 22, is facing several charges including attempted murder, mayhem, sex trafficking with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon, records showed.

Officers were called to a park near Buffalo Drive and Gomer Road around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, the report said.

Detectives found that one of the victims was working as a sex worker and the other victim was her current pimp. On the day of the shooting, both victims were driving to a hotel in Henderson to engage in prostitution, the report said.

When the two arrived at the hotel, the female victim noticed a car in the parking lot was being driven by her previous pimp, identified as Flores, which caused the two to leave the area, the report said.

As the two began to drive away, Flores began following them to the park, where both cars stopped. The male victim got out of his car and asked Flores why he was chasing them before Flores started shooting into the car, hitting both victims, the report said.

The male victim shot back at Flores while Flores was still shooting into the car, according to the report.

Detectives found that Flores had been upset with the female victim and began threatening her because she stopped engaging in prostitution with him. He allegedly told her that he would retaliate if he saw her outside working as a prostitute with a new pimp, according to the report.

Police later found the victim’s car at the scene with around 10 to 13 bullet holes in the front windshield and “numerous” bullet holes through the doors, the report said.

When detectives called a phone number they believed to be associated with Flores, a woman answered and hung up. When she then called back from a different number, she was told that Flores had shot the female victim and asked for the victim’s name, “so she could know who [Flores] was cheating on her with,” the report said.

The female victim was hospitalized as of Thursday and was “intubated and incoherent.” She suffered gunshot wounds and fractures to her arm and her leg and needed surgery for her colon and small bowel, the report said. The male victim sustained one gunshot wound to his wrist.

“The injuries from the shooting would cause permanent disfigurement and possibly death for [female victim],” police wrote in the report.

Police were tipped off about Flores’ location after the shooting and learned his family was going to help him with discarding evidence, the report said. He was eventually detained near a family member’s home.

In an interview with detectives, Flores said the shooting was in self-defense before requesting a lawyer, the report said.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he remained Thursday afternoon. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 10.