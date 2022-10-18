LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was shot and killed Monday during a fight with his girlfriend near the University District, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 1100 block of Century Garden Drive, near Maryland Parkway and Hacienda Avenue around 5:38 p.m.

The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

He had been arguing with his girlfriend when he was shot by an unknown man, police said. The suspect has not yet been arrested.

No other details were provided.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.