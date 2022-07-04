LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people are dead following an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night near east Las Vegas.

According to police, officers responded to a call at a residence near Bonanza Road and Las Vegas Boulevard just before 11:30 p.m.

A woman was found in the residence unresponsive and apparently suffering from stab wounds. A man was also inside and was threatening officers with an edged weapon, police said.

The man refused to drop the weapon and moved toward the police, at which point an officer shot the man.

Both the man and woman were pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

This is the sixth officer-involved shooting of 2022. The identity of the officers involved will be released 48 hours after the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.