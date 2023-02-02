Jesus Navarrette was arrested on Jan. 31. 2023 and booked for open murder and outstanding warrants, police say. (Credit: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend during an argument, according to an arrest report.

Jesus Navarrette, 23, is facing a murder charge in connection with the Jan. 31 shooting.

Police were called to a residence near Coolidge Avenue and Main Street, identified as Navarrette and the victim’s apartment, around 5:38 p.m. when they found him outside with blood-stained shorts, the report said.

The victim, identified by police as Ashley Benitez, was found on the floor inside the home with a gunshot wound. She was declared deceased at the scene.

Benitez’s birth date was redacted in the report, but her birth year indicates she was 22 or 23.

The victim’s body had “numerous” abrasions on her hands and face, and police noticed “numerous” scratches on Navarrette’s forearms, back, neck and legs, according to the report.

In an interview with police, Navarrette said he and Benitez, who had been dating for 2 years and were living together, were frequently fighting over the last month. He said that on the day of her death, they were arguing at home when he threw a handgun on the bed and laid down, which prompted Benitez to attack him by scratching and punching him, according to the report.

Nazarrette continued to say that while this happened, he reached over to move an AR-style rifle that was on the ground by the bed. He initially told police he grabbed it, aimed it at her and pulled the trigger, and then added that Benitez had also grabbed the handle of the rifle, the report said.

“As the rifle turned into her, the safety was switched to fire and his finger was on the trigger” before Nazarrette shot her, police wrote in the report.

Benitez died of a gunshot wound to the neck, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Navarrette was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, where he remained as of Thursday. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7.

Anyone in a violent relationship or who knows anyone in a violent relationship should seek help immediately. For resources including shelter information, protection orders, and legal aid, visit this link.