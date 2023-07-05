LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man has died following a shooting during what police described as a Fourth of July celebration.

It happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1900 block of Walker Street near H Street and Lake Mead Boulevard.

When officers arrived police said they found a man injured from a gunshot wound on a sidewalk.

The man was then taken to UMC where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation by homicide detectives indicated the man was outside with a

large group of people celebrating when he was shot. This is an ongoing

investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online.