LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man facing kidnapping and murder charges told police his former girlfriend jumped out of a moving car on Tropicana Avenue while the two were fighting, according to the arrest report.

Ferrari Busby, 37, is accused in the beating death of Jashmine Wilson, 29, on Nov. 26, 2022. Wilson’s sister said the last time she saw her sister was on the street in front of the family’s apartment while she was talking to her Busby, her ex-boyfriend. When she checked outside later, they were gone and no one ever heard from Wilson after that.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police said witnesses and surveillance video told a different story than the one Busby gave them. According to the arrest report, at least three witnesses called 911 around 5:30 p.m. to report a man was beating a woman on Tamarus Street. One witness heard the woman scream and “the suspect then pushed the victim into a dark maroon van and drove away.”

Another witness told police the suspect, later identified as Busby, saw a woman “lying in the middle of the street” on Tropicana and when the man attempted to drag her into the vehicle, she grabbed his ankle. The third witness saw the woman laying outside the vehicle and told police “the man who was with her said she was drunk and threw her back into the car.” That witness provided police with a license plate and cell phone video, the report said.

A woman identified as a friend of Busby said that around 6 p.m., Busby arrived at her apartment with Wilson bleeding and injured in the backseat, according to the report. The woman said Busby had borrowed her car earlier in the day and told her that he got into a fight with Wilson before Wilson jumped out of the car. He claimed not to know who Wilson was.

The woman then went with Busby in her vehicle to drop Wilson off at the hospital. They left soon after. Medical personnel immediately began CPR on Wilson but she was pronounced dead 20 minutes later.

In an interview with police, Busby said Wilson was his fiancée and they had been planning to go to dinner on the day of Wilson’s death. He said he picked Wilson up and they got into an argument in the car when Wilson slapped him and jumped out of the front passenger street, according to the report.

Busby never called 911 for help and failed to explain to officers why this was, the report said.

Busby remains in Clark County Detention Center and is currently being held without bail. He made an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday.