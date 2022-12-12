LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who was lying on the ground in a parking lot is in critical condition after being run over by a truck, according to Las Vegas police.

Around 8:20 a.m. on Monday, the man was lying under a blanket near a dumpster in a parking lot near University Center Drive and Twain Avenue. A pickup truck was driving in the parking lot toward an exit when the right tires of the truck ran over the man, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital and remained in critical condition as of Monday afternoon.

The crash is still under investigation. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

No other details were released.