LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested on an open murder charge after another man was found dead during a welfare check, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

According to a release, on Thursday, May 25, at around 8 a.m. LVMPD officers were conducting a welfare check on an individual in a residence in the 1600 block of Nesting Way.

Officers found a man who had been shot. It is unclear whether or not the man was found inside or outside the residence. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives determined that Steven McLucas, 42, had shot the victim during a physical altercation. McLucas was arrested at the scene and taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he will face a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

The name of the victim and his cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD

Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To

remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or on their website.