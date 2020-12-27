Las Vegas police: Man fatally shot at apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Las Vegas police say a man was found dead when officers responded to reports of shots fired at a Las Vegas apartment complex.

Lt. Ray Spencer says the victim was a man in his 30s and that he was found near a walkway Friday night. Spencer said police didn’t immediately locate any witnesses to the shooting but that police received multiple calls from residents reporting the shooting.

A gunfire technology system also alerted police to gunshots in the area, Spencer said. The victim’s identity was not released.