Noell Lopez allegedly drove nearly twice the speed limit in a racing contest before crashing. (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of driving nearly twice the speed limit in a car race before losing control of his vehicle and slamming into two fences and a cinder block wall, according to an arrest report.

Noell Lopez was charged with reckless driving and failing to maintain a lane after the Dec. 10 crash.

Just before midnight, Las Vegas Metro police officers responded to a crash near the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Bonnie Lane after a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro had driven into a large metal fence, cinder block wall and wooden fence on the outside shoulder of the road, according to the report.

Officers found Lopez, who told them he was driving on eastbound Lake Mead and said “in an excited utterance” that he was driving roughly 80 mph and actively racing another car on the road, the report said.

The posted speed limit in that area is 45 mph.

A witness also confirmed to police that Lopez had been “in an active speed contest” with another car before that car entered Lopez’s lane, causing him to lose control of his vehicle, the report said.

Lopez’s passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with a fractured bone in their leg.

Lopez’s birth date was redacted in the report, but his birth year indicates he is 19 or 20 years old. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center but was no longer being held there as of Thursday.