LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of beating a woman while trying to steal her dog at Silverado Ranch Park had wrestled her to the ground because he believed the dog was his, an arrest report revealed.

The incident happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday when Robert Beltran approached the victim and her two-year-old German Shepherd, asking if he could pet the dog because it looked like one he used to have. The victim agreed to let him pet the dog until she began to feel uncomfortable with how Beltran was acting, the report said.

According to the report, when she tried to leave with her dog, Beltran told her that the dog was his and started to pick the dog up off the ground. When the victim tried to get her dog back, Beltran started to push her away while yelling the dog was his.

The victim eventually got her dog from Beltran and began to walk away from him, after which he pushed her and took her to the ground as she started to defend herself, the report said.

Bystanders were eventually able to step in and separate the two.

Police said Beltran ignored officers’ commands and said that they would have to shoot him before eventually being taken into custody. He later told police he had seen the woman’s dog in the park and came up with a scheme to ask to pet the dog so that he could check its collar, the report said.

Police said Beltran wasn’t able to show them proof that he had been the owner of the dog.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he remains on charges of robbery, obstructing a public officer, and domestic battery. His bail was set at $25,000.