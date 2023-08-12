LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested after sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On Aug. 10 around 5 p.m., a man in his late 60s identified as Lorenzo Hernandez was arrested after a mother reported him to police, stating her daughter under the age of 14 had told her Hernandez had sexually assaulted her, a police report stated.

On Tuesday night, Aug. 8, the mother of the victim caught Hernandez looking into her bathroom window to look at her daughter. When he was confronted, he stated he was watering the plants. The daughter then told her mother about the sexual abuse incident with Hernandez, according to the report.

The report stated that the daughter said she was walking when Hernandez called her over to “clean her” because she was “dirty.” Hernandez then took her into a room and sexually assaulted her, the report said.

The girl stated she does not remember what it felt like before or after the incident, and she does not remember when it happened. Her brother, also a child, said in a forensic interview that he was aware of the incident and that it happened around a year ago, the report said.

In an interview with police, the mother said the blinds to her bathroom window located on the side of her house by the backyard were broken, but she was not worried because the window was high up and nobody could look in. She stated she heard loud noises coming from outside of that bathroom window, so she went to investigate and found a stack of tiles placed under the bathroom window.

According to the report, the mother’s friend, Hernandez, had been paying rent to stay with her, which led the mother to suspect he was the one who put the tiles by the window. She confronted him, but he claimed he had been watering the plants.

While the mother was bathing her daughter the next night, the daughter told her that Hernandez sexually assaulted her, the report said.

In an interview with police, Lorenzo Hernandez denied the allegation the mother accused him of, claiming to have awoken Tuesday night to water his plants because he could not sleep. He admitted to putting the tiles by the window but claimed he did it only because he had heard a loud noise while bathing. He also admitted to making a lot of noise because the hose hits the air conditioning unit when wrapping it back up. He denied ever touching the daughter, the report said.

The report said in January of 2020, there was a CPS report involving Hernandez, but the mother said she did not call CPS or any law enforcement, nor did she have her daughter medically assessed after an incident involving her daughter having spotting on her underwear.

Lorenzo Hernandez was arrested on the charges of sexual assault against a victim under 14 and was booked accordingly at Clark County Detention Center.