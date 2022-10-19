UPDATE: The victim in a deadly shooting on Monday, Oct. 17, has been identified as Georgia Ann Sherman, 33, from Las Vegas. The cause of death has been determined to be a gunshot wound to the torso and arm; the manner of death has been ruled a homicide, according to the Clark County Coroner’s office.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in a Spring Valley neighborhood that left one woman dead.

It happened on Monday, Oct. 17, just after 11 p.m. in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near Jones and Harmon.

When officers arrived they found a woman injured from an apparent gunshot wound.

She was later taken to UMC where she was pronounced dead.

According to police, the woman was involved in a fight with a man who had temporarily been living with her.

During the fight, police stated that the man pulled out a gun and shot the woman.

The man then left the scene before officer could arrive, according to the police release.

No other details have been released on the identity of the victim.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD

Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To

remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555