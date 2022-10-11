Driver was seen throwing bottle of alcohol out of window, report says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of driving under the influence, crashing into a car, hitting a pedestrian, and fleeing both scenes, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said.

Richard Bobo faces several charges, including DUI and failing to stop at the scene of an accident, police said.

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, around 7:45 p.m., police received reports of a hit-and-run crash near Jones Boulevard and Smoke Ranch Road.

The victim involved told police a 2022 Dodge Durango was involved in the crash and left the scene before parking behind a nearby business. The victim said they saw the driver, later identified as Bobo, throw a bottle of alcohol out of the vehicle, according to his arrest report.

Police found the car parked outside of the business with its engine off. Bobo was told to get out of the car when officers noticed he had an unsteady gait and needed support to walk, the report said.

Bobo also had bloodshot and watery eyes and smelled of alcohol, the report said.

The passenger side of the car had two destroyed tires and damaged passenger side wheels, and the front of the car had damage “consistent with an impact from a pedestrian,” according to the report.

Officers later found that Bobo had allegedly been involved in a different crash involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian told police that the driver of a large SUV had hit her on the right side of her body with the right side of the car, the report said.

Officers then found the pedestrian’s missing Airpod in between the windshield and hood of the car Bobo was driving, the report said.

Bobo was also arrested on charges of suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm.