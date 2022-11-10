LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 18-year-old young man was arrested earlier this week for an October shooting that resulted from a money dispute, Las Vegas police said.

Yobani Fierro was arrested on several charges, including murder with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, a shooting was reported outside a residence near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road.

Officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives learned that the victim had gone to the home to confront someone about an ongoing argument over money. During the argument, a suspect, now identified as Fierro, drove up and shot the victim before driving away, police said.

Fierro was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, where he was being held Thursday. He is due for a court appearance on Nov. 14.

No other details about the shooting have been released.