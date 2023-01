LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have made an arrest in a suspected deadly DUI crash case from March 2022.

On Mar. 27, 2022, around 8:15 p.m., a bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle at the Nellis Boulevard and East Twain Avenue intersection, according to police.

According to police, on Jan. 21, the driver once again was stopped by police and was suspected of impairment. The driver was arrested on charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving.