LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a February homicide in which he allegedly appeared to lie in wait before shooting a woman in her front yard, according to a release.

On Thursday, May 4, Michael Coleman, 39, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

On Monday, February 27, at around 9:07 p.m., LVMPD officers were called to a gated community after reports of a shooting in the 9800 block of Venus Lake Court, near S. Fort Apache Road and W. Mountains Edge Way.

Arriving officers found a woman in the walkway outside of her residence who had been shot.

The woman, whose identity has not been released by the coroner, was transported to University Medical Trauma where she was pronounced dead, police said.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jason Johansson in a media briefing, a camera captured the moments before the woman was shot in her front yard after a fight between the victim and the suspect.

“We see a male who is dressed in all black clothing who is parked across the street who then approaches her and some kind of altercation appears to happen in front of the house and then he returns to the car after the shots are filed,” Johansson said.

Johansson also said that it was not known at the time what the fight was about, but he did say that it did not appear to be random and that it was believed there was a connection between the suspect and the victim.