LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have made an arrest more than six months after finding an unconscious man shot inside a car in July.

On Wednesday, Las Vegas Metro detectives identified Erec Jimenz, 44, as the suspect.

He was taken into custody by law enforcement in Arizona.

Back on July 31, police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the 4900 block of East Cartier Avenue.

Officers located an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Jimenez was booked into a Gila, Arizona area jail for one count of open murder pending extradition to Las Vegas.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD

Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To

remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the

internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com