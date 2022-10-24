LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have made an arrest after a bronze statue was stolen from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada headquarters, according to police.
Earlier this year, the bronze statue was stolen from the Girl Scouts headquarters near Washington and Eastern avenue. Police were able to recover and return the statue soon after the theft.
On Oct. 22, LVMPD arrested Vincent Uhlmer, 37, on charges related to the stolen statue.
The Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada thanked LVMPD for all of their hard work.
Thank you to the LVMPD, the Downtown Area Command, and the officers and detectives for locating and retrieving our beloved bronze statue “In Grace” that was stolen from our headquarters. Thank you to the community that rallied to find her. She say proudly in our courtyard for over a decade. Currently, due to damages made to her, “In Grace” sits in storage until we can allocate funds to send her to a foundry in Oregon for reparis.Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada