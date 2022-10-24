LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have made an arrest after a bronze statue was stolen from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada headquarters, according to police.

Earlier this year, the bronze statue was stolen from the Girl Scouts headquarters near Washington and Eastern avenue. Police were able to recover and return the statue soon after the theft.

In Grace statue (LVMPD)

Vincent Uhlmer mugshot (LVMPD)

On Oct. 22, LVMPD arrested Vincent Uhlmer, 37, on charges related to the stolen statue.

The Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada thanked LVMPD for all of their hard work.