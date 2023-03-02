LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are looking for a vehicle that was involved in a Feb. 10 hit-and-run.

At around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while walking in a marked crosswalk in the area of West Flamingo Road and Cameron Street. The pedestrian is still in a local hospital being treated for substantial injuries.

The vehicle that hit the pedestrian never stopped on the scene and fled westbound on Flamingo. It was caught on several cameras in the area.

Source: LVMPD

Source: LVMPD

The vehicle is described as a Silver four-door sedan with front-end damage. The vehicle has major damage to the front windshield, with the driver’s side being completely shattered.

The vehicle was last seen in the area of Flamingo and Jones traveling west.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-8547.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.

Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.