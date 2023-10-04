LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say stole from a local hardware store.

According to police, on June 30 at around 3 p.m., a man entered a hardware store in the 7500 block of West Washington Avenue, placed “an expensive product” into a cart, and left the store without paying.

A surveillance photo of the man accused of stealing from a local hardware store. (LVMPD)

Police released a photo from store surveillance of the man, hoping a member of the public would recognize him.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Retail Theft Section at 702-828-3591 or email ORC@LVMPD.COM. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702- 385-5555, visit their website or use the mobile app ‘P3’.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.