Las Vegas police looking for missing 44-year-old woman

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail asks for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Erin Donnellan. (Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail asks for the public’s assistance in locating 44-year-old Erin Donnellan.

Donnellan might be in severe emotional distress and need medical assistance, police said.

She was last seen on Jan. 20 at approximately 4 a.m. near the 3800 block of Casa Colorado Ave L

Donnellan is described as being 5 foot 5 inches tall, 175 pounds, hazel eyes, and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey Mickey Mouse sweatshirt, blue jeans, black sketches shoes with white stripe, and glasses.

Anyone with information regarding Erin Donnellan. and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.