Las Vegas Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Kamalei Kekauoha.

Police say Kekauoha is believed to be near the Las Vegas Blvd area with a female friend and an unknown

male.

She was last seen on Dec. 26 at approximately 0054 hours near the 6000 block of Villa Lante Ave.

Kekauoha is described as being 5 foot 7 inches tall, 200 pounds, brown eyes, and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a blacks VANS sweatshirt, blue jeans. and black slides.

Anyone with information regarding Kimani Allen and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.