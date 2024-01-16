LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police released photos of two suspects accused of stealing merchandise and beating an employee of a Las Vegas business Tuesday.

According to the release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened on Nov. 29, when several people battered an employee at a store near Jones and Lake Mead boulevards in northwest Las Vegas. LVMPD officials said they are trying to identify two of the suspects.

Police included several photos of the individuals in the news release.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.