LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are reaching out to the public for suggestions on how to prevent fatal collisions.

In a Facebook post, Metro wrote, “How do we prevent fatal collisions? Some believe enforcement is the answer. … so we conduct traffic stops and write tickets. Others believe education is the answer … so we offer classes thru the courts and DMV or driving schools. And yet, there are some who think engineering is the answer… reduce speed limits, widen roadways, offer bicycle lanes. But, LVMPD Traffic has investigated 71 fatal crashes thus far in 2022. We’re open to other answers, ideas, options!”

Within four hours there were almost 500 comments. Some of them appeared to be well written while others focused on blaming different people and groups.

Las Vegas Metro police statistics show the difference from Jan. 1, 2022, through Jun. 3, 2022 compared to the same timeframe in 2021.

Deadly crashes are up 12.7% over last year (some crashes had multiple deaths). Metro reports it has responded to 62 this year compared to 55 last year. Deaths in these crashes are up 12.3% with 64 this year compared to 57 last year at this time.

Out of all of those deaths, deaths due to DUI are down 34.5%. That is down from 29 at this time in 2021 compared to 19 so far in 2022.

Of all the deadly crashes pedestrians have been killed more this year so far. There have been 24 this year compared to 19 in 2022. Following pedestrians are motorcycle/moped crashes, drivers, passengers, and bicyclists.

Motorcycle/moped-related deaths are up 15.4% this year.