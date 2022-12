Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of destroying private property on Dec. 2, 2022. (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of destroying private property.

The suspect is accused of destroying and taking property on Dec. 2 around 4:30 a.m. near Town Center and Anasazi drives.

Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of destroying private property on Dec. 2, 2022. (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of destroying private property on Dec. 2, 2022. (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of destroying private property on Dec. 2, 2022. (LVMPD)

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Detective Sakoff at 702-828-9453 and reference LVMPD #LLV221200006250. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.