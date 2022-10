LVMPD is looking for a suspect accused of attempted homicide and battery with a deadly weapon. (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are asking for help identifying a Spring Valley attempted homicide suspect.

The attempted homicide and battery with a deadly weapon happened on Sept. 27 around 3:22 p.m. in the 5400 block of Spring Mountain Road near Lindell Road.

Police ask that anyone who recognizes the person call 702-449-0977, referencing #LLV220900108953.