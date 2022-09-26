LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for help in identifying two robbery suspects.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, the suspects committed the robbery at around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Buffalo Drive and Patrick Lane.

No other details about the incident were provided.

Anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the suspects is asked to call the Spring Valley Area Command at 702-828-1956 or at A14749E@LVMPD.com with the reference event #LLV220900095851. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.