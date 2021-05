UPDATE (7:15AM) — Police say the hiker was rescued by Search & Rescue and is in “good condition.”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for a missing hiker in the far north part of the valley.

The man called 9-1-1 around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning saying he went for a hike in the mountains, just north of the Clark Clark County Shooting Complex.

Patrol units and an air unit are currently looking for him.