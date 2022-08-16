LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 53-year-old man.

Christopher Hughes was last seen Tuesday morning just before 11 a.m. near Hualapai Way and Farm Road, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, khaki shorts, and black Adidas shoes. He is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

He may be driving his 2005 black Toyota Tundra with a Nevada plate reading 314NHC. There are multiple Vegas Golden Knights and Pittsburgh Penguins stickers on the vehicle’s rear glass.

Police specified that you should use caution and not approach Hughes, and notify law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call Metro police at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907, or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.