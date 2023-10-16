LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas police K9 is recovering after a stabbing in the west valley.

It occurred on Oct. 16 shortly after 5:30 a.m. near Torrey Pines Drive and Flamingo Road.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police received a report of a burglary at a home in the 6500 block of Treadway Lane.

When officers arrived they were not able to locate a suspect.

Another officer noticed a suspect run from the area and enter a home.

The suspect was later identified as Richard Goff, 33.

Police said Goff refused to obey officers’ commands and K9 Raider was deployed in an effort to take him into custody.

While doing so, Goff is accused of stabbing Raider.

Officers deployed “additional low lethal options,” allowing them to take the suspect into custody.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K9 Raider was stabbed during an incident on Oct. 16, 2023. (LVMPD)

Raider was then taken to a nearby veterinary clinic for treatment, where he is recovering, police stated.

Goff was taken to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries and will booked into the Clark County Detention Center for multiple felony charges to include: