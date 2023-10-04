LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – For years, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has joined together with the faith-based community to provide support to families.

Faith and Blue weekend is a time when law enforcement across the nation comes together to help solve critical social issues to help make communities safer.

Some of the events scheduled to take place in October are listed below.

Hope For the City – Oct. 5, 6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. 7220 South Paradise Road, Drive thru food pantry in Boy Scouts of America parking lot

A Day In The Life – Oct. 6, 6:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Enterprise Command

– Bolden Block Party – Oct. 14, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Walker Street and Alexander Avenue

– Giving Saturday – Oct. 14, 8 a.m. at 314 Foremaster Lane, The Courtyard for Unhoused

For a complete list of Faith and Blue offerings click HERE.