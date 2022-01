LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are reporting there has been an officer involved shooting Wednesday night.

It happened near Las Vegas Blvd. and Sunset near the southwest corner of Harry Reid International Airport.

Police are saying they have a suspect in custody. This is now Metro’s third officer involved shooting in 2022.

Scene of an officer involved shooting Wednesday night near Las Vegas Blvd South and Sunset. (Image: KLAS)

At this time police are not releasing any other information, but are asking people to avoid this area.