LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police were involved in a shooting Friday morning, they said.
The shooting took place sometime Friday morning near Charleston and Lamb boulevards.
All officers involved were “OK,” according to a tweet from police. The suspect involved in the shooting was reportedly contained.
SWAT responded to the scene and drivers are asked to avoid the area. Road closures will temporarily be in place.
Neighbors told 8 News Now they heard several gunshots and witnessed police shoot a woman in a red vehicle.
No other details were released.
This is a developing story.