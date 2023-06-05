LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will discuss various issues at First Tuesday events across the valley.

First Tuesday will take place on Tuesday, June 6.

First Tuesday events bring LVMPD officers and Las Vegas residents together to discuss issues that directly impact the quality of life in the valley. Topics and locations will vary so officers can address concerns specific to each neighborhood.

The locations and topics for First Tuesday events across the valley are as follows:

Bolden Area Command – 5:30 p.m.

Officers will discuss Domestic Violence Prevention at the Sherman Garden Community Center, located at 1701 J. Street.

Southeast Area Command – 5:00 p.m.

Officers will discuss Clark County Code Enforcement at 3675 E. Harmon Ave.

Northwest Area Command – 6:00 p.m.

Officers will discuss the Citizens Review Board at 9850 W. Cheyenne Ave.

South Central Area Command – 6:00 p.m.

Officers will discuss Crime Prevention Tips/Summer Safety at the Clark County Library, located at 1401 E. Flamingo Rd.

Summerlin Area Command – 5:30 p.m.

Officers will discuss the Communications Bureau at the Regency Clubhouse, located at 6700 Regency Square Way.

Spring Valley Area Command – 5:30 p.m.

Officers will discuss Water Safety & Drowning Prevention at the Desert Breeze Community Center, located at 8275 Spring Mountain Road.

Northeast Area Command – 6:00 p.m.

Officers will discuss Cyber Crimes Targeting Seniors at 3750 Cecile Avenue.

Downtown Area Command – 6:00 p.m.

Officers will discuss Responsible Giving: Helping the Unhoused at 621 North 9th St.