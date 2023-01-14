LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a “series of burglaries in Summerlin homes, metro said.

According to police, the burglaries have taken place at homes near golf courses, and have occurred multiple times since October 2022.

Detectives are currently investigating the incidents.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is urged to contact Summerlin Area

Command Patrol Detectives by phone at 702-828-9455 or by email at

SACinvestigations@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by

phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com