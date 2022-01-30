Las Vegas police investigating homicide near Vegas Valley Drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a homicide in the central valley Sunday.

Police were called to 1400 block of Vegas Valley Drive, near Maryland Parkway around 1:30 p.m for a shooting.

The victim, a male in his 50’s was taken to Sunrise Trauma, where he later died.

“That the deceased and a group of people were inside of an apartment,” said Metro Lt. Ray Spencer. “At some point, there was an argument between the deceased and another male in that apartment.

That argument was over a potential theft of a cell phone, police said.

“The deceased demanded that the other male leave the apartment and then pulled out his handgun and started shooting thru a door towards the other male,” Spencer added. “That other male pulled out his own handgun and shot back striking the deceased.”

That other man is believed to be between the ages of 25 to 30 years old.

No other details were immediately available.

Police are urging anyone with any information to call Metro’s Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.