LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is in custody with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department after a fight turned homicide left his uncle dead in an east valley trailer park.

According to Metro, police were called to the 4400 block of Vegas Valley Drive, in the Sandhill Valley Trailer Park near Vegas Valley and Lamb Boulevard at around 12:52 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27 after a report of a battery inside a mobile home.

When police arrived, a woman told them that her son, a man in his 20s, and her brother, a man in his 50s, “were involved in an altercation.”

Las Vegas Metro police investigate homicide in the 4400 block of Vegas Valley Drive on June 27, 2023. (KLAS)

She said she knew that her son was in the home but that she did not know where her brother was. She also told police that there was blood on the walls and the floor.

Metro officers took the son into custody after he indicated that his uncle was dead in a bedroom in the back room of the mobile home.

Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the son is being cooperative with the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other information, including the name of the victim, has been released at this time.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8newsnow.com for more information as it becomes available.