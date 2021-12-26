Las Vegas police investigating gunfire in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police were investigating reports of shots fired Sunday in a community in the southwest valley, police said.

Three people called dispatchers reporting gunfire around 10 p.m. near Warm Springs Road and Leek Street, which is near Torrey Pines Drive.

Patrol officers found cartridge casings in the area, but not did find any evidence of a person or object being struck, a watch commander said.

Detectives are investigating and no one was in custody as of late Sunday.