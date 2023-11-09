LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an accident involving a school bus that flipped on its side.

According to Metro, at around 2 p.m., police were called to the area of South Jones Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road after a school bus flipped on its side in an apparent crash.

Police said there were reports of injuries, but it was unknown at the time of publication if there were any passengers on the bus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.